Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $31,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.51. The stock had a trading volume of 733,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

