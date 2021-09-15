Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,655 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,370,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 144,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156,407 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,388 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

