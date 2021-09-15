Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 904,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,666,000 after acquiring an additional 249,382 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 603,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 401,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

