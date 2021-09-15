Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,103 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15.

