Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 386,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81.

