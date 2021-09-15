Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 42,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,486. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

