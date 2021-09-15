Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $651,000.

NYSE:DMO opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

