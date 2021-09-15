Whiteheart Price Hits $808.10 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $4,680.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $808.10 or 0.01698146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00075620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00180557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,536.60 or 0.99885330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.54 or 0.07157923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00862534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

