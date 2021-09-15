Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $422.65 million, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

