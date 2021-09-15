Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241.60 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240.60 ($3.14). Approximately 562,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,320,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.20 ($3.09).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.46. The firm has a market cap of £618.95 million and a PE ratio of 22.85.

In other news, insider Mark Clare acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

