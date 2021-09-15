William Blair Weighs in on Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

