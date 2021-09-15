Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIN. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 382 ($4.99) on Monday. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £475.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 407.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.72.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

