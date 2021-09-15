WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,856.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,126.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,728.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,564.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

