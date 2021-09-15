WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:HTH opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

