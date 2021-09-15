WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.