WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.