WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.