Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

