Wintrust Investments LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,875 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

