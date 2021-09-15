Wintrust Investments LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

