Wintrust Investments LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,968 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

