WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 545.7% in August

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 545.7% from the August 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth $2,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09.

