WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.14

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 46,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

