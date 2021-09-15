Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,164,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

