World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.10. 33,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,415. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.