World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.