World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $332.10. 47,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.20 and a 200 day moving average of $314.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

