World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,595,000 after acquiring an additional 441,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. 586,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

