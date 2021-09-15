World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,072 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 298,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

