World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $144.36. 90,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

