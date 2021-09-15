World Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,699.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, World Token has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $2.63 million and $88,699.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,436,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

