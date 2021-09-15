Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $73.04 on Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $122.49 million and $12.08 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $73.04 or 0.00151463 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046441 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.