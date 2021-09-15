XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

