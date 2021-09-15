Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $68,026.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,056,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,146,321.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,371. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.