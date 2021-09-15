Yield Protocol Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $22,341.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

