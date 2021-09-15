Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report $230.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. 2U posted sales of $201.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 2U by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 224,101 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in 2U by 979,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 2,617.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

