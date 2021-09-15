Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

Several research firms recently commented on KALV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 3,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 650,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

