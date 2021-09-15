Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $10.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.27 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 14,939,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,031. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

