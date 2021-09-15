Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCRR stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $635.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.10.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

