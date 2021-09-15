Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

