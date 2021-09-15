Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XFOR opened at $4.83 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,284 shares of company stock valued at $328,722. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

