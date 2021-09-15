Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). GDS reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

