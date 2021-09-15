Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

