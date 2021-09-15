Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce $7.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.82 million and the lowest is $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 50,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

