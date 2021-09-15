Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post sales of $318.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 176,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,239. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

