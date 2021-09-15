Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.58. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. 187,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.42. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

