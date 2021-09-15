Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. 6,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,831 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,292 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

