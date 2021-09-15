Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce sales of $555.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.87 million and the highest is $557.80 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 707,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,892. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.