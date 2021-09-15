Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth $240,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

