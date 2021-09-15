Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,452,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

